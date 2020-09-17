How Vajpayee Honoured Special Frontier Force for Kargil War Valour

The first successful strike against Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil war was mounted by eighty battle-trained covert action operatives of the R&AW. The team captured key locations and largely returned victorious. But some fell to the enemy’s guns. Their names did not figure in the lists of martyrs.

When TV channels began telecasting public ceremonies to honour the defence forces’ fallen heroes, the agency’s top brass were emotionally overwhelmed. Operatives who had lost friends and colleagues in the Kargil war watched the spectacle helplessly.