Can Artificial Intelligence Gain Natural ‘Consciousness’ by 2062?

The Hard Problem

The Australian philosopher David Chalmers has called consciousness the ‘hard problem’. Some have even argued that the problem is too hard for our limited minds, or that it lies outside the domain of scientific inquiry altogether.

Chalmers does believe consciousness will eventually be understood scientifically, but in 1995 he argued that we are currently missing something important: ‘To account for conscious experience, we need an extra ingredient in the explanation. This makes for a challenge to those who are serious about the hard problem of consciousness: What is your extra ingredient, and why should that account for conscious experience?’

Some years later, he observed that:

Consciousness poses the most baffling problem in the science of the mind. There is nothing that we know more intimately than conscious experience, but there is nothing that is harder to explain. All sorts of mental phenomena have yielded to scientific investigation in recent years, but consciousness has stubbornly resisted. Many have tried to explain it, but the explanations always seem to fall short of the target