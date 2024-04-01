Dr N Bhaskara Rao's New Book Explores the State of Research in India

The reaction of the Government to the 2022 Global Index on Hunger was similar. The impression the Index gives is that Indian children go hungry and are among the most neglected despite the initiatives over the decades, which have been both specific and massive in terms of focus and outlay. But, at the same time, the Prime Minister has cited global indexes whenever it has suited the government, when they reflect some improvement, as for example in 2019 and again in November 2022 on the topic of Innovations, thereby giving legitimacy to Global Indexes.

Why does such a situation continue? It is not that only Global Indexes have been rating India low on critical rankings year after year. The claims made by the government are not in sync with global ratings.

But then it is not only Global Indexes which present India’s performance as far below average. There are many voices, political and professional, within the country too who are critical of and who contest the claims of leaders of the government. In fact, these domestic voices are even more critical and specific. For example, on Democracy, Press Freedom, Environmental Performance, multiple Global Indexes and voices at home bring out the fact that something is missing in India’s story of development and accomplishments.