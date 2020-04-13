Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Quotes, Images, And Precious Thoughts

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti (birth anniversary) will be celebrated on Tuesday, 14 April. But, due to the coronavirus lockdown in the entire country, this time, there will be no ceremony and mass celebrations in schools and colleges.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. Being from a Dalit community, he faced many problems in the society and even in school since childhood.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer, who stood by the side of the Dalit community and campaigned against social discrimination. He was also the first law and justice minister of independent India and was the maker of the Constitution of India.

Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's life is such a wonderful example of struggle and success that is rarely seen elsewhere. Hence, today, on his birth anniversary, we will share his precious quotes to remember him.