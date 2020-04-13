Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Quotes, Images, And Precious Thoughts
Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Quotes, Precious Thoughts In English (Photo: Susnata Paul/The Quint)

raghav goyal
Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti (birth anniversary) will be celebrated on Tuesday, 14 April. But, due to the coronavirus lockdown in the entire country, this time, there will be no ceremony and mass celebrations in schools and colleges.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. Being from a Dalit community, he faced many problems in the society and even in school since childhood.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer, who stood by the side of the Dalit community and campaigned against social discrimination. He was also the first law and justice minister of independent India and was the maker of the Constitution of India.

Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's life is such a wonderful example of struggle and success that is rarely seen elsewhere. Hence, today, on his birth anniversary, we will share his precious quotes to remember him.

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Quotes, Precious Thoughts and Images

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”
BR Ambedkar
Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
“Life should be great rather than long.”
BR Ambedkar
Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”
BR Ambedkar
Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
“In Hinduism, conscience, reason and independent thinking have no scope for development.”
BR Ambedkar
Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”
BR Ambedkar
Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
“Religion and slavery are incompatible.”
BR Ambedkar

