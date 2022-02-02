Basant Panchami 2022: Date, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, And More

Basant Panchami 2022: Significance

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on Basant Panchami every year as she is the goddess of wisdom, which represents not only music and the arts but also enlightenment that individuals must aspire to. She is also the companion of Lord Brahma, who is believed to be the creator of the universe in Hinduism. People pray to her divine power on this day so that they can rid themselves of ignorance and worldly whims, and connect with spirituality.

On Basant Panchami, idols of goddess Saraswati are installed at pandals and devotees perform the 'Saraswati puja' to pray to her. As she is the goddess of wisdom, many people perform the Akshar Abhyasam or Vidya Arambham of their kids on this day.

Many people in India also celebrate Basant Panchami as the day that officially marks the beginning of the spring season. The colour yellow is significant on this day and is traditionally associated with the festivities. This is perhaps because yellow generally represents energy, knowledge, and enlightenment, which are what this day is all about.