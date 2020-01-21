Basant Panchami Date, Significance, Saraswati Puja & Muhurat Time

According to the Hindu calendar, Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Maagha month every year. Spring season begins in India from this day. According to the customs and rituals, Mother Saraswati is worshipped on the day of Basant Panchami.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on 29 January all across the country. As this day is considered auspicious, a lot of marriages take place on this day. Wearing yellow-coloured clothes and worshipping Goddess Saraswati with turmeric has a special significance on this day. The yellow colour indicates that the crop is ready to be harvested and is also considered an indicator of prosperity.