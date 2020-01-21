Basant Panchami Date, Significance, Saraswati Puja & Muhurat Time
According to the Hindu calendar, Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Maagha month every year. Spring season begins in India from this day. According to the customs and rituals, Mother Saraswati is worshipped on the day of Basant Panchami.
This year, the festival will be celebrated on 29 January all across the country. As this day is considered auspicious, a lot of marriages take place on this day. Wearing yellow-coloured clothes and worshipping Goddess Saraswati with turmeric has a special significance on this day. The yellow colour indicates that the crop is ready to be harvested and is also considered an indicator of prosperity.
How to Worship Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami
On this day, most people associated with the fields of literature, education and art etc worship Goddess Saraswati. People use turmeric while worshipping Goddess Saraswati on Vasant Panchami. Taking a bath in the holy river Ganges adds more significance to the festival.
For Saraswati Puja, firstly, place an idol or a statue of Goddess Saraswati to offer prayer. Then, offer fruit, flowers and prasad to Goddess Saraswati. Offering yellow or white flowers to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami is considered auspicious. Lastly, perform the rituals of worship by singing the Saraswati Vandana.
Vasant Panchami Muhurat Time
Vasant Panchami Muhurat Time: 10:45 AM to 12:35 PM
Duration: 01 Hour 50 Mins
Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment: 12:35 PM
Panchami Tithi begins: 10:45 AM on 29 Jan
Panchami Tithi ends: 01:19 PM on 30 Jan
(Source: Drik Panchang)
