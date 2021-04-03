Bank Holidays in April 2021: Check the Full List Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded a list of Bank holidays on its official website: https://www.rbi.org.in/. As per that list, there are fifteen bank holidays in the month of April 2021 including Saturdays and Sundays.

India being diverse country celebrates multiple festivals. Different regions and states have their own festivals, which they celebrate. So, keeping that in mind, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.