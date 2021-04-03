Bank Holidays in April 2021: Check the Full List Here
There are fifteen bank holidays in the month of April 2021 including Saturdays and Sundays.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded a list of Bank holidays on its official website: https://www.rbi.org.in/. As per that list, there are fifteen bank holidays in the month of April 2021 including Saturdays and Sundays.
India being diverse country celebrates multiple festivals. Different regions and states have their own festivals, which they celebrate. So, keeping that in mind, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.
List of Bank Holidays in April 2021
- 1 April - Thursday - Odisha Day/closing of annual accounts of banks
- 2 April - Friday - Good Friday
- 4 April - Sunday - Easter
- 5 April - Monday - Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti
- 6 April - Tuesday - Legislative Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu
- 10 April - Second Saturday
- 11 April - Sunday
- 13 April - Tuesday - Ugadi, Telugu New Year, Bohag Bihu, Gudi Padwa, Vaishakh, Biju Festival
- 14 April - Wednesday - Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti, Birthday of Ashoka the Great, Tamil New Year, Maha Vishuba Sankranti, Bohag Bihu
- 15 April - Thursday - Himachal Day, Vishu, Bengali New Year, Sirhul
- 16 April - Friday - Bohag Bihu
- 18 April - Sunday
- 21 April - Tuesday - Ram Navami, Garia Puja
- 24 April - Fourth Saturday
- 25 April - Sunday - Mahavir Jayanti
