Bakrid 2023 Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed in These Cities on Eid ul Adha

Here is the complete list of cities that will observe bank holidays on the occasion of Bakrid.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Lifestyle
1 min read
Bakrid 2023 Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed in These Cities on Eid ul Adha
The pious festival of Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in India on Thursday, 29 June 2023. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, banks will be closed in different cities of the country. However, the online banking services will be available like usual.

According to the Bank Holiday List released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks will be closed on 28 and 29 June in various cities of India. Find the city-wise Bakrid holiday list below.

All the bank holidays have been categorised by the RBI into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

List of Cities Observing Bakrid Bank Holiday on 28 June 2023

The following is the list of cities that will observe bank holiday on 28 June on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

  • Belapur

  •  Jammu

  • Kochi

  • Mumbai

  • Nagpur

  • Srinagar

  • Thiruvananthapuram

Bakrid Bank Holiday 2023 on 29 June: City-wise List

Following cities will observe a bank holiday on 29 June on the occasion of Bakra Eid 2023.

  • New Delhi

  • Srinagar

  • Chandigarh

  • Imphal

  • Jaipur

  • Ahmedabad

  • Agartala

  • Bengaluru

  • Aizawl

  • Panaji

  • Patna

  • Chennai

  • Dehradun

  • Hyderabad

  • Ranchi

  • Raipur

  • Jammu

  • Kolkata

  • Lucknow

  • Shillong

  • Shimla

  • Bhopal

  • Guwahati

  • Kanpur

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated, according to the Islamic lunar calendar, usually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th or last month of the Islamic calendar.

It is known by several names including Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, Greater Eid, and Eid-al-Kabeer. Bakrid is a feast of sacrifice that commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah.

