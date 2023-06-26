Bakrid 2023 Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed in These Cities on Eid ul Adha

The pious festival of Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in India on Thursday, 29 June 2023. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, banks will be closed in different cities of the country. However, the online banking services will be available like usual.

According to the Bank Holiday List released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks will be closed on 28 and 29 June in various cities of India. Find the city-wise Bakrid holiday list below.

All the bank holidays have been categorised by the RBI into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.