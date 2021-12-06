B R Ambedkar's 65th death anniversary: Top 10 Inspirational Quotes and Thoughts

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity”

“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence

“Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”

“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”

“Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated”

“They cannot make history who forget history”

“Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean,

man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives.

Man's life is independent.

He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self too.”

“The Hindus criticise the Mahomedans for having spread their religion by the use of the sword. They also ridicule Christianity on the score of the Inquisition.

But really speaking, who is better and more worthy of our respect—the Mahomedans and Christians who attempted to thrust down the throats of unwilling persons what they regarded as necessary for their salvation, or the Hindu who would not spread the light, who would endeavour to keep others in darkness, who would not consent to share his intellectual and social inheritance with those who are ready and willing to make it a part of their own make-up?

I have no hesitation in saying that if the Mahomedan has been cruel, the Hindu has been mean; and meanness is worse than cruelty.”