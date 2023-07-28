Ashura 2023 Quotes: Wishes, Messages, & Images To Share on 10th Day of Muharram

Ashura or 10th Muharram is one of the significant and pious events celebrated by Muslims all around the world. The day commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the Battle of Karbala.

The tenth day of Muharram also called as Ashura is observed with deep grief and despair by the Muslims. On the occasion of Ashura, people participate in religious processions, offer special prayers, keeps fasts, and get involved in different charitable acts.

This year, Ashura will be observed in India from 28th July evening till the sunset of 29 July 2023.

