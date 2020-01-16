When Legends of Fusion Music United To Play For A Cause

With increasing digitisation, musical sound is fast losing its originality, which is why we need to support makers of handcrafted instruments. The arts form the very fabric of our society & hence it is our responsibility to do our bit for such a cause. The audience not only enjoyed some stupendous performances but were also inspired to do their bit for the cause.

This event comes close on the heels of #100Pipers100Gigs that took place in November 2019 and made 100 Pipers the first ever brand to organise 100 music gigs in a single day! As part of this, over a 100 of India’s leading music bands and artists performed live across 27 cities on Nov 29, 2019 to raise awareness on 15 social causes. The artists/bands included names such as Parikrama, Delhi Indie Project, Indus Creed, The Local Train, Usha Uthup, Hari Sukhmani and Ankur Tewari among others.

100 Pipers ‘Play For a Cause’ not only brings music lovers together, but also inspires them to work towards a better tomorrow. We can’t wait to hear about their next event!