Mohan Rakesh’s Plays Still Resonate: Ex-NSD Chief Anuradha Kapur

The hero of ‘Nayi Kahani’ movement, Mohan Rakesh, is till date called a legend of Hindi literature.

Four decades after his demise, the plays penned by him – Aadhe Adhure, Ashadh Ka Ek Din and Lehro ke Rajhans – are still considered seminal in the world of theatre.

Mohan Rakesh was born in Punjab’s Amritsar on 8 January 1925. On the occasion of his 93rd birth anniversary, Quint Hindi speaks to former NSD Director and theatre veteran Anuradha Kapur, who narrates unheard stories about the celebrated playwright.