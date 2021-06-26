‘Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat’: We Recite a Faiz Ahmad Faiz Gem
Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s ‘Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat’ was originally sung by Noor Jehan on the request of the poet himself.
Recital & Producer: Athar Rather
Cameraperson: Ataliq Khan
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat is a poem written by the legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. This poem appears in his first book, the first collection of his poems, titled Naqsh-e Faryadi (The Image of One Who Laments).
Faiz is remembered for his uniqueness and imagery woven into words, the energy that resonates in the reader’s mind. Naqsh-e-Faryadi remains a forever favourite of poetry lovers till date and many of Faiz’s poems have been set to music and been sung many times over.
With the poems like Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat and others, Faiz created his own style and diction that made him one of the most prominent poets who linked classical style with the modern ghazal in Urdu.
Faiz’s work could be seen in two broader time frames. Prior to 1947, most of his works speak of love and romance and after the turmoil, Faiz wrote of his time, of the world that surrounded him, and became a revolutionary poet.
Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat was originally sung by Madam Noor Jehan on the request of the poet himself. The story has it that Faiz requested Madam Noor Jehan to sing it in a small gathering that was celebrating his return from jail. (It was after Faiz was released from the jail for his views on communism in Pakistan).
Madam Noor Jehan composed the tune for it on the spot, and till date, her rendition mesmerises everyone.
The song was later composed and filmed for a Pakistani film, Qaidi, in 1962. It became an instant hit in India as well. In 1969, Majrooh Sultanpuri borrowed one line – ‘Teri aankhon ke siva duniya main rakha kya hai’ from this nazm and turned it into an all-time hit song for the film Chiraag.
