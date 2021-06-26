‘Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat’: We Recite a Faiz Ahmad Faiz Gem

Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat was originally sung by Madam Noor Jehan on the request of the poet himself. The story has it that Faiz requested Madam Noor Jehan to sing it in a small gathering that was celebrating his return from jail. (It was after Faiz was released from the jail for his views on communism in Pakistan).

Madam Noor Jehan composed the tune for it on the spot, and till date, her rendition mesmerises everyone.

The song was later composed and filmed for a Pakistani film, Qaidi, in 1962. It became an instant hit in India as well. In 1969, Majrooh Sultanpuri borrowed one line – ‘Teri aankhon ke siva duniya main rakha kya hai’ from this nazm and turned it into an all-time hit song for the film Chiraag.