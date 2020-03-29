Amazon Quiz Answers 29 March: Chance To Win A Samsung S20
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones prize check below Amazon Quiz answers for 29 March 2020.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Samsung S20
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 29 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 April 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 29 March 2020
Question 1. The Rajya Sabha passed ‘The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020′, which proposes to commercialise the mining of which mineral?
Answers – Coal
Question 2. The Indian Navy recently supplied essential food and relief materials to which flood-hit country?
Answers – Madagascar
Question 3. Who recently broke a 21-year-old record for the most wickets by a fast bowler in a single Ranji Trophy season?
Answers – Jaydev Unadkat
Question 4. Who is the only Indian player to feature in the official 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament?
Answers – Poonam Yadav
Question 5. National Vaccination Day is observed on March 16th. This day, first Oral vaccine for which disease was given in India?
Answers – Polio
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)