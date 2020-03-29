Amazon Quiz Answers 29 March: Chance To Win A Samsung S20

Question 1. The Rajya Sabha passed ‘The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020′, which proposes to commercialise the mining of which mineral?

Answers – Coal

Question 2. The Indian Navy recently supplied essential food and relief materials to which flood-hit country?

Answers – Madagascar

Question 3. Who recently broke a 21-year-old record for the most wickets by a fast bowler in a single Ranji Trophy season?

Answers – Jaydev Unadkat

Question 4. Who is the only Indian player to feature in the official 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament?

Answers – Poonam Yadav

Question 5. National Vaccination Day is observed on March 16th. This day, first Oral vaccine for which disease was given in India?

Answers – Polio