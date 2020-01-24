Amazon Quiz Answers 24 January: Win Casio 61 Key Keyboard Today

Q1. Serbia recently won the ATP Cup. Which of these players did Novak Djokovic beat in one of the matches in the final?

Answer- Rafael Nadal

Q2. Which famous Indian born in January, once travelled to Moscow disguised as an Italian nobleman named Count Orlando Mazzotta?

Answer- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Q3. LANIDS is a development scheme set up by the government. Under this scheme, information technology-based SMEs would be set up in which two areas?

Answer- Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar

Q4. The famous humorist Taarak Mehta is known for his column Duniya ne Undha _____. (Fill in the blanks)

Answer- Chashma

Q5. P Mangesh Chandran is a known champion in which of these sports?

Answer-Chess