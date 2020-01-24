Amazon Quiz Answers 24 January: Win Casio 61 Key Keyboard Today
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Casio 61 Key Keyboard Amazon Quiz prize, check below Amazon Quiz answers for 24 January 2019.
How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest Daily?
- Download the Amazon app from Playstore for Android users and App Store for IOS users
- Sign in to the Amazon app
- Click on the ‘Burger Menu Icon’ to open the menu bar
- Click on ‘Programs and Features’ option
- Click on Funzone option
- Now just tap on the start button to play the Amazon Quiz
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Casio 61 Key Keyboard
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 24 January 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 January 2020
Amazon Casio 61 Key Keyboard Quiz Answers - 24 January 2020
Q1. Serbia recently won the ATP Cup. Which of these players did Novak Djokovic beat in one of the matches in the final?
Answer- Rafael Nadal
Q2. Which famous Indian born in January, once travelled to Moscow disguised as an Italian nobleman named Count Orlando Mazzotta?
Answer- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Q3. LANIDS is a development scheme set up by the government. Under this scheme, information technology-based SMEs would be set up in which two areas?
Answer- Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar
Q4. The famous humorist Taarak Mehta is known for his column Duniya ne Undha _____. (Fill in the blanks)
Answer- Chashma
Q5. P Mangesh Chandran is a known champion in which of these sports?
Answer-Chess
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Daily Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
