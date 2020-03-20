Amazon Quiz Answers 20 March: Today’s Winner Wins Alexa Eco Show
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon.
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Amazon Alexa Eco Show
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 20 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Quiz Answers For 20 March 2020
Q1. Muhyiddin Yassin is the new Prime Minister of which country?
ans- Malaysia
Q2. Powered by a brilliant showing from Sania Mirza, India made the world group playoffs of which tournament for the first time?
ans- Federation Cup
Q3. Which country became the first in the world to make public transport free?
ans- Luxembourg
Q4. For its 2020 mission to which planet, did NASA name the rover ‘Perseverance’?
ans- Mars
Q5. Hardik Pandya recently hit 158 off 55 balls in a T20 tournament named after whom?
ans-DY Patil
- Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
- Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz.
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
