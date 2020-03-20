Amazon Quiz Answers 20 March: Today’s Winner Wins Alexa Eco Show

Q1. Muhyiddin Yassin is the new Prime Minister of which country?

ans- Malaysia

Q2. Powered by a brilliant showing from Sania Mirza, India made the world group playoffs of which tournament for the first time?

ans- Federation Cup

Q3. Which country became the first in the world to make public transport free?

ans- Luxembourg

Q4. For its 2020 mission to which planet, did NASA name the rover ‘Perseverance’?

ans- Mars

Q5. Hardik Pandya recently hit 158 off 55 balls in a T20 tournament named after whom?

ans-DY Patil