Amazon Quiz Answers 14 March: Winner Will Get Lenovo Legion Laptop
Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers on a daily basis. On the Amazon app, people can win great bumper prizes by playing at home every day from 8 am to 12 noon. The Amazon Quiz session is available only for app users and not available on the desktop. Amazon quiz always gives a chance to its app users to win gifts like Go Pro Hero 8, iPhone x, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, Sony Home Theater & many more. To avail, today’s Amazon quiz prize, check below Amazon Quiz answers for 14 March 2020.
- Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 14 March 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 31 March 2020
Amazon Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop Quiz Answers 14 March 2020
Question 1. The recently discovered Craspedotropis gretathunbergae is a species of what animal?
Answers – Snail
Question 2. Which child actor who acted in Mr India is now a successful choreographer and the director of movies such as Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3?Answers – Ahmed Khan
Question 3. As per the recent ‘Hurun Global Rich List 2020’, which country has the highest number of billionaires?
Answers – China
Question 4. Which five-time Grand Slam champion recently announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32?
Answers – Maria Sharapova
Question 5. ‘Jungle Cry’ is about 12 underprivileged children from Odisha who went on to win the U14 World Cup in which sport?
Answers – Rugby
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.