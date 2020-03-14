Amazon Quiz Answers 14 March: Winner Will Get Lenovo Legion Laptop

Question 1. The recently discovered Craspedotropis gretathunbergae is a species of what animal?

Answers – Snail

Question 2. Which child actor who acted in Mr India is now a successful choreographer and the director of movies such as Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3?Answers – Ahmed Khan

Question 3. As per the recent ‘Hurun Global Rich List 2020’, which country has the highest number of billionaires?

Answers – China

Question 4. Which five-time Grand Slam champion recently announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32?

Answers – Maria Sharapova

Question 5. ‘Jungle Cry’ is about 12 underprivileged children from Odisha who went on to win the U14 World Cup in which sport?

Answers – Rugby