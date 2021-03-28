Rajnath Slams LDF in Kerala, Promises New Law Against ‘Love Jihad’
Singh stated that BJP will end political violence in Kerala.
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala, Union Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh slammed the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, stating that they have “lost credibility among the common masses.”
“BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala,” Singh stated, calling the party a ‘new political alternative’ which Kerala needs, at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged that there is an alliance between the Congress party and the BJP in the state.
‘Justice to All, Appeasement of None’: Singh on Love Jihad Law
Singh also attacked the LDF for “giving false hopes,” challenging them to come out with an ‘Action Taken Report’ on their promises, according to news agency ANI.
“There is much difference in their words and deeds,” the Defence Minister added referring to both LDF and UDF.
He went on to state that the BJP is trying to get a majority in the state. If elected, the party “will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of Sabarimala,” he said.
While speaking at a roadshow at Pampady, Singh added that the party will also make a law against ‘love jihad.’ He stated that BJP’s policy is “justice to all, appeasement of none,” reiterating the party’s manifesto.
The manifesto also promises a ‘terrorism and hunger-free Kerala’ and employment to at least one from each family.
‘BJP, Congress in Alliance’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated, on Saturday, that “leaders of the Congress and BJP are blaming our alliance out of fear that they will not be able to carry out a lie detector test. There is a Kerala-level alliance between the Congress and the BJP. It has continued in this election as well.”
Hitting out at the central agencies for carrying out “vandalism”, the CM went on to claim that the Opposition was trying to block the functioning of the government through allegations, alluding to the gold smuggling case which is being investigated by the three central government agencies, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs.
He stated a judicial inquiry was set up against the Enforcement Directorate “because there were multiple allegations against them.”
“Why is the Leader of the Opposition coming out more strongly against this probe than the BJP? Why is the Opposition leader upset? This unrest is a continuation of the Congress-BJP relationship. The Opposition should support the inquiry,” he added.
A CPI(M) leader had earlier told The Quint that the probes by these agencies have been extended to the Chief Minister’s Office and other ministers and leaders of party because the BJP-ruled Centre wants to “topple governments run by opposition parties.”
Meanwhile, in Thiruvananthapuram, Singh had slammed the judicial inquiry against the central agencies on Saturday, stating that this meant “that the Kerala government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution.”
The state will go to polls in a single-phase on 6 April for all 14 districts.
