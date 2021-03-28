Rajnath Slams LDF in Kerala, Promises New Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

He went on to state that the BJP is trying to get a majority in the state. If elected, the party “will make legislation for the protection of traditions and practices of Sabarimala,” he said.

While speaking at a roadshow at Pampady, Singh added that the party will also make a law against ‘love jihad.’ He stated that BJP’s policy is “justice to all, appeasement of none,” reiterating the party’s manifesto.

The manifesto also promises a ‘terrorism and hunger-free Kerala’ and employment to at least one from each family.