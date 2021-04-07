Muslim League Worker Killed in Kerala in Post-Poll Violence
The clash between CPI(M) and IUML in Koothuparamba constituency had broken out over allegations of bogus voting.
A 22-year-old Youth League worker was severely injured after clashes broke out between workers of the CPI(M) and the IUML in Koothuparamba constituency on Tuesday, 6 April, post state Assembly elections.
Police said the activist succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday, 7 April, PTI reported. Kerala saw over 74 percent voter turnout and though the polling itself was peaceful, at least three incidences of violence were reported at night.
The Youth League worker, Mansur, had suffered injuries on his leg and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The Youth league is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
Mansur’s brother, Muhsin, who was a UDF polling agent at booth 150 was also injured in the clash, police said.
The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers hurled bombs at them before attacking the two with sharp weapons, The News Minute reported. The UDF has called for a strike in Koothuparamba.
Other Clashes in Post-Poll Violence
Post-poll clashes broke out elsewhere too in the state. According to reports, two Congress workers were hacked during clashes in Eruvai and Puthuppally. Violence was also reported in Kayamkulam and Haripad after polling ended at 7 pm on 6 April.
In Kasaragod, the state's northernmost district, a group of BJP’s Yuva Morcha activists allegedly attacked a family of Left supporters last night, police told NDTV. A woman, her husband and their son were later admitted to Kannur's Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.
