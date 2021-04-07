Muslim League Worker Killed in Kerala in Post-Poll Violence

A 22-year-old Youth League worker was severely injured after clashes broke out between workers of the CPI(M) and the IUML in Koothuparamba constituency on Tuesday, 6 April, post state Assembly elections.

Police said the activist succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Wednesday, 7 April, PTI reported. Kerala saw over 74 percent voter turnout and though the polling itself was peaceful, at least three incidences of violence were reported at night.

The Youth League worker, Mansur, had suffered injuries on his leg and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The Youth league is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).