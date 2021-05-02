Kerala Polls: Metroman Loses, INC’s Parambil Retains Palakkad

As an MLA candidate in Palakkad, Sreedharan’s promises included increasing jobs in the constituency, and bringing in more industries and development. He had also made controversial statements on ‘love jihad’ — a narrative spun by the right-wing, which alleges that Muslim men are marrying women from other religions to forcefully convert them.

Palakkad has traditionally oscillated between the Left and the Congress, and since 2011, the constituency has had Congress leader Shafi Parambil as its MLA. Although the BJP controls the Palakkad municipality, Shafi had told TNM that he was confident about winning.