Kerala Polls: LDF, UDF & BJP Using Social Media to Wage Online War

Social media cells of political parties are using memes, videos, digital posters and parodies to campaign online this election season.

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram are apps that became popular among the masses as they helped reconnect with long lost friends and also helped people stay in touch. Interestingly, with the kind of reach and influence these apps had, they soon turned into weapons in the hands of political parties.

Political parties began to recognise the numerous ways in which it could influence users. Most political parties today have dedicated social media cells, consisting of young members, to help boost the party’s online presence. In Kerala as well, the UDF, the LDF and the BJP are trying hard to fully use social media in their favour.