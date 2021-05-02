Kerala Results: LDF Races Ahead of UDF; Vijayan Leads in Dharmadam
Catch all live updates on the Kerala Assembly election results here.
Early trends in Kerala show a close contest between the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) with LDF leading in 88 seats and UDF in 47.
A two-cornered fight between the two alliances in the state saw the BJP and other smaller parties trying to gain votes and seats in the Assembly elections 2021.
According to exit polls, the LDF, led by incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is likely to make history by winning a second-consecutive term.
- The UDF is trying to regain lost ground in the state and come back to power after a gap of five years
- Kerala’s Assembly election was held on 6 April and saw a voter turnout of 73.58 percent
- All of the state’s 140 constituencies voted in a single phase, with 957 candidates in the fray
- In the 2016 Assembly polls, LDF won 91 seats, UDF won 47, and one seat each was won by the BJP and an independent candidate
LDF Races Ahead of UDF
As per trends at 9: 40 am, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in 88 Assembly constituencies and the United Democratic Front (UDF) is ahead in 47 whereas the BJP led National Democratic Alliance is leading in 4.
BJP Candidate Leading in Nemom
BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is leading in Nemom Assembly constituency.
Pinarayi Vijayan Leads in Dharmadam, Metroman Sreedharan in Palakkad
Incumbent Chief Minister and CPI (M) candidate from Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan is currently leading from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency, while E Sreedharan is ahead in Palakkad.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.