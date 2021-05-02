Kerala Results: LDF Races Ahead of UDF; Vijayan Leads in Dharmadam

Early trends in Kerala show a close contest between the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) with LDF leading in 88 seats and UDF in 47.

A two-cornered fight between the two alliances in the state saw the BJP and other smaller parties trying to gain votes and seats in the Assembly elections 2021.

According to exit polls, the LDF, led by incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is likely to make history by winning a second-consecutive term.