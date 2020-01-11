WBPSC Admit Card 2020 to be Released; Exam to be Held on 25 Jan
The West Bengal Service Commission (WBPSC) will issue the admit card for the examination for the post of Clerk Post 1 on Saturday, 11 January. This exam will be held on 25 January and will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held from 10.00 am to 11.30 am, whereas, the second session will start from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Those candidates who had applied for this examination can visit the official website of the WPSC at pscwbapplication.in.
Steps to download WBPSC 2020 Admit Card Online
- In order to download the admit card, the candidates must first visit the official website of WBPSC at apscwbapplication.in.
- After this, candidates need to login on the website by entering the required details like id and password.
- After logging in, candidates can easily download the admit card by clicking on the WBPSC admit card link.
- Candidates can also take out a print out of the admit card for future reference.
Important things to note before appearing for the WBPSC examination
- All the candidates are advised to carry their admit card carefully to the examination centre as it is compulsory to carry it and without it, the candidate won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.
- It is not allowed to carry any type of calculator in the examination hall.
- Apart from this, all the students are advised to attend the examination carefully while reading the guidelines written on the back of the admit card while going to the examination centre.
- Candidates need to carry ID proof with themselves to the exam centre.
Last year the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had issued the admit card for the main examination for the Civil Services (Executives) 2019. The candidates who appeared for the WBPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination reached the examination by downloading the e-admit card from the official website of WBPSC. The WBPSC Civil Services Main Examination was held on 25 July (Thursday), 26 July (Friday), 27 July (Saturday) and 28 July (Sunday) 2019 at various examination centres in the state.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)