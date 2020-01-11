WBPSC Admit Card 2020 to be Released; Exam to be Held on 25 Jan

The West Bengal Service Commission (WBPSC) will issue the admit card for the examination for the post of Clerk Post 1 on Saturday, 11 January. This exam will be held on 25 January and will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held from 10.00 am to 11.30 am, whereas, the second session will start from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Those candidates who had applied for this examination can visit the official website of the WPSC at pscwbapplication.in.