UPSSSC Instructor Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2504 Vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), has invited interested candidates to apply for a total of 2504 vacancies of ITI instructors.

Hence, candidates who have passed the UP PET 2021 exam are eligible to apply for UPSSSC 2022 recruitment for ITI Instructor Posts. Eligible and interested candidates must visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in, and apply for the recruitment process.