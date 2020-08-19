UPSC Releases CAPF Assistant Commandant 2020 Recruitment Form  

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 18 August has released applications for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (AC) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). A total of 209 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment round. The recruitment exam will be held on 20 December.

Eligible candidates can apply at the official UPSC website-upsc.gov.in. The deadline for submission of applications is 6 pm on 7 September. Candidates can withdraw their applications form from 14-20 September.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Indian nationals – both male and females – can apply for the posts. The applicant should be at least 20 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 25, however, there is relaxation in upper age limit for SC, ST and other reserved category candidates and ex-servicemen.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Females and reserved category candidates are exempted from the payment.