UPSC Releases CAPF Assistant Commandant 2020 Recruitment Form
The deadline for submission of applications is 6 pm on 7 September.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 18 August has released applications for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (AC) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). A total of 209 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment round. The recruitment exam will be held on 20 December.
Eligible candidates can apply at the official UPSC website-upsc.gov.in. The deadline for submission of applications is 6 pm on 7 September. Candidates can withdraw their applications form from 14-20 September.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Eligibility
Indian nationals – both male and females – can apply for the posts. The applicant should be at least 20 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 25, however, there is relaxation in upper age limit for SC, ST and other reserved category candidates and ex-servicemen.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Females and reserved category candidates are exempted from the payment.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Selection criteria
A written exam will be held on 20 December. The exam will comprise two papers. Paper-I will be of general ability and intelligence for 250 marks.
Those who clear the written exam will be called for physical standards or physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests.
Those who clear the medical and fitness round will be called for interview or personality test which will carry 150 marks.
Shortlisted candidates will be required to fill a detailed application form (DAF). The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam and the interview round.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Vacancy details
Total vacancies for the recruitment is 209.
- BSF – 78
- CRPF – 13
- CISF – 69
- ITBP – 27
- SSB – 22
