UPSC Mains 2019 Result Out on the Official Website – upsc.nic.in
Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Main 2019 written examination result on its official website. The result of the examination was released on 14 January 2020 on the official website of the commission at upsc.nic.in.
Candidates who qualified in the Preliminary Examination (UPSC Prelims 2019) and appeared for the UPSC 2019 Mains written examination can check their results online on the official website of the commission. Apart from this, you can also check your result by clicking on the direct link given below.
The commission held the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2019 from 20 September 2019 to 29 September 2019. Candidates who have qualifed in the examination will move on to the next step, and be invited for the interview.
How to Check UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2019 Result Online?
- Visit UPSC's official Website at upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the link ‘UPSC CSE 2019 Result Notification’ given on the homepage.
- A new page will open as soon as it is clicked. Check the PDF page.
- The roll numbers of the candidates who have passed the examination are mentioned in the PDF.
- Candidates can look for their roll number and can also take a printout for future reference.
Candidates who qualify in the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2019 will have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF-II) and submit it. For this, candidates have to visit the official website and fill the form. The time given for the form submission is from 17 January to 27 January 2020 till 6:00 pm.
