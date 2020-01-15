UPSC Mains 2019 Result Out on the Official Website – upsc.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Main 2019 written examination result on its official website. The result of the examination was released on 14 January 2020 on the official website of the commission at upsc.nic.in.

Candidates who qualified in the Preliminary Examination (UPSC Prelims 2019) and appeared for the UPSC 2019 Mains written examination can check their results online on the official website of the commission. Apart from this, you can also check your result by clicking on the direct link given below.