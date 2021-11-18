UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021: Candidates Can Change Exam Centre in DAF-I
UPSC CSE 2021 main examination is scheduled to be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16 January 2022.
UPSC CSE Main 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 17 November, released a notification regarding the confirmation/change of choice of centre for Civil Services (Main) Examination (CSE) 2021.
"Keeping in view the requests of the candidates for allowing change in their Centre for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to all the candidates of this examination for revising their Examination Centre, if required," reads the official notice.
Candidates will be able to confirm or change their choice of exam centre for UPSC CSE 2021 through Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-1). It is expected to be available soon on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.
All candidates may note that the centre once opted in Detailed Application Form‐I will be considered as final and the commission will not entertain any request in this regard, thereafter, the notice added.
UPSC CSE 2021 main examination is scheduled to be conducted on 07, 08, 09, 15, and 16 January 2022. For more details about UPSC CSE main exam (including syllabus), candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC.
UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) Exam 2021 was held on 10 October 2021. Results for the same were declared on 29 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.