UPSC Civil Services Main 2020 Exam Result Declared, Check Details
The commission has released a list of roll number of candidates qualified for the Personality Test (Interview).
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, 23 March, declared the result of Civil Services Main Examination 2020. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result from UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in.
The commission has released a list of roll number of candidates qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).
The UPSC Civil Services main exam was held from 8-17 January 2021.
How to Check UPSC Civil Services Main 2020 Result
- Visit UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the link ‘Written Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020’.
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Click on the link next to ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020’
- A PDF will open on your screen.
- Scroll down to check your roll number.
- Save it for future use.
The Interviews of the selected candidates will be conducted at the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. As per the official website, “The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website.”
