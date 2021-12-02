UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 Result Announced: Here's How to Check

A total of 6,91,173 candidates had registered to appear for UPPSC PCS prelims exam. Out of which 3,21,273 sat for the exam. A total of 7,688 candidates have qualified the exam.

Candidates who have qualified UPPSC PCS prelims exam are required to appear for PCS main exam which is scheduled to begin from 28 January 2022, reported The Indian Express.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.