SSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies For Grade C, D Stenographer; Details Here
Interested candidates can apply for the SSC recruitment 2022 on the official website – ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified about recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted).
The registration process has already begun and will end on 5 September 2022. The exam will be conducted in the online or computer-based mode. The exam will be conducted in November 2022.
Let's have a look at the important dates, eligibility criteria, and other details here.
SSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Submission of online applications: 20 August-5 September
Last date to submit online applications: 5 September
Last date for generation of offline challan: 5 September
Last date to pay fees online: 6 September
Last date to pay through challan: 6 September
Window for application correction and online payment of correction charges: 7 September
Date of exam: November 2022
SSC Stenographer 2022: Vacancy Details
The details about the vacancies have not been announced yet and are expected soon.
SSC Stenographer 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 12th standard or an equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.
Age Limit: Stenographer ‘C’ must be between 18 to 30 years of age and Stenographer D must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
SSC Stenographer 2022: Application Fee
Fee payable: Rs 100
Women candidates and candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of the fee.
Hw to Apply for SSC Stenographer 2022 Recruitment?
Candidates must submit the applications in online mode only at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The candidates must possess the essential educational qualification on or before the closing date for online applications.
SSC Stenographer 2022: Expected Salary
SSC has not yet disclosed the salary for the post of Stenographer Grade C and D. As per reports, the salary for SSC stenographers is in the range of Rs. 9,300-34,800, with Rs 14,500 as the basic pay.
For SSC Stenographer Grade D, the pay scale is expected to be in the range of Rs 5,200-20,200 with a basic pay of Rs 7,600.
