SSC Results Postponed to After End of Lockdown

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 24 April, delayed all future result declaration dates until the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak is not lifted. The results were scheduled to be released in April and May. Fresh dates for the results will be announced when the lockdown is over.

“Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, work related to the evaluation and preparation of results has been held up. Therefore, the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018(Paper-II)could not be declared on 09-04-2020. Further results of other two examinations cannot be declared as scheduled,” read an official notification.