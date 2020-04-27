SSC Results Postponed to After End of Lockdown
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 24 April, delayed all future result declaration dates until the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak is not lifted. The results were scheduled to be released in April and May. Fresh dates for the results will be announced when the lockdown is over.
“Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, work related to the evaluation and preparation of results has been held up. Therefore, the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018(Paper-II)could not be declared on 09-04-2020. Further results of other two examinations cannot be declared as scheduled,” read an official notification.
|Exam Details
|Expected Result Date
|New Result Date
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018(Paper-II)
|9 April
|Fresh dates to be intimated later
|Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019(Paper-II)
|30 April
|Fresh dates to be intimated later
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018(Tier-III)
|8 May
|Fresh dates to be intimated later
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I)
|No Tentative Date
|Fresh dates to be intimated later
The commission on 15 April had announced that it will postpone all examinations due to the extension of coronavirus lockdown till 3 May.
The Commission is supposed to hold various examinations in the near future which includes remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018.
