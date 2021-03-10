SSC JE Final Answer Key Released: Here’s How to Download It
Last date to download SSC JE answer key is 28 March 2021.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the question paper(s) along with the final answer key of Junior Engineer (JE) Examination (Paper 1), 2019. Candidates who appeared for the same can download the final answer key and question paper from the commission’s official website: ssc.nic.in
How to Download Final Answer Key
- Visit SSC’s official website: ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link: ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’
- A PDF will appear on your screen
- In that PDF, click on the link: ‘For Final Answer Key-JEE (Paper-I),2019-Click here’
- Login using your roll number and password
- Final answer key will appear on the screen
- Download and print it for future reference
Question papers and answer key released are of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts exams.
Last date to download answer key is 28 March 2021. The official notification reads, “The candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 08.03.2021 (06:00 pm) to 28.03.2021 (06:00 pm).”
SSC declared the result of JE Exam (Paper 1), 2019 on 1 March 2021.
