The Staff Selection Commission has postponed the competitive examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer indefinitely due to COVID-19 and lockdown. The Board is, however, urging students to continue to prepare for the exam.Here are some general tips to study for this competitive exam:Allocate timeCreate a study schedule and allocate time for each topic. Spend more time on the topics that are tough for you. Also, choose the right time to study.Previous Year Question papersPractising with the previous year question papers is the best way to crack SSC JE examination.Make short notesWhile covering each topic, make sure that you make a short note out of it. These short notes will be something that you would need the most during the last days of exam preparation.Exam PatternThe SSC JE examination consists of two papers – Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive Type).The subjects that come under Paper I are General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural)/ Part-B General Engineering (Electrical)/ Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical). There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer marked by the candidate in this paper.Paper-II subjects are Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C.