The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 21 May, had announced it will be further postponing the announcement of revised dates for various exams including SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1, SSC JE and SSC Stenographer grade C and D and skill test for CHSL 2018 exam.The decision for announcing the new dates will be taken after 1 June after assessing the containment and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic."The Staff Selection Commission has reviewed the situation arising out of the coronavirus Pandemic on 21 May 2020. It has been noted that the government has extended the lockdown in the country till 31 May 2020. Keeping in view the above and in continuation to the information provided vide its Notices dated 19 March 2020, 16 April 2020, 24 April 2020 and 04 May 2020, the Commission has decided that the situation will be reviewed on 01 June 2020 before taking a decision regarding announcements of schedules of the examinations of the Commission," read the notice.The commission was to announce the revised dates for these exams after assessing the situation after 3 May but deferred after the nationwide lockdown was extended till 31 May.The candidates are advised to visit the he official website of the Commission, at ssc.nic.in at regular intervals for updates.