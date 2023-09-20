SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Released: Check ssc.nic.in; Tier 2 Exam Dates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the tier 1 result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2023 for concerned candidates. You can check and download the SSC CGL tier 1 result from the official website, ssc.nic.in. It is important to note that the commission has also declared the category and post-wise cut-off marks in the result. Candidates should download the SSC CGL result 2023 and check the details mentioned on it carefully.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the SSC CGL tier 1 result to be released. Now, they can finally download their respective SSC CGL result 2023 and check if they have qualified for the exam. To learn more about the CGL results and the latest announcements, you must visit the website, ssc.nic.in.
The exam-conducting body released the SSC CGL tier 1 result PDF on the official website, making it easier for candidates to download it. You do not have to visit any other website or click on any other link to view the list of shortlisted candidates.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023: Important Dates
As per the latest official details, the SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2023 was conducted from 14 July to 27 July, for all registered candidates. It is important to note that the recruitment exam was held in a computer-based mode.
In the next stage of the recruitment drive, shortlisted candidates have to sit for the SSC CGL tier 2 exam on the scheduled dates.
The CGL tier 2 exam is tentatively scheduled to take place from 25 October to 27 October. One should take note of the exam days and prepare accordingly.
The results of 113 candidates have been withheld by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) due to various Court orders. All the important details are mentioned in the result PDF so you should go through them.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to download the SSC CGL tier 1 result online:
Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states "Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam Result" on the homepage.
The result PDF will display on your device once you tap on the link.
Check the details and download the result from the site.
