NTA Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For JEE Main, NEET, CUET, and UGC NET Exams

NEET UG is conducted for entry to undergraduate medical courses at all institutions across the country. The NTA exam calendar also mentioned the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG date- between May 15 and 31. CUET PG exams will be held from 11 to 28 March 2024.

The first session of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2024 will be conducted from June 10 to 21.

As per the schedule, the results of computer-based exams will be announced within three weeks. NEET UG is an offline exam and the results for this will be declared by the second week of June.

Below are the official websites to check the exam notifications and dates for 2024.