SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Apply For 2000 Vacancies Until Sept 27; Details Below

The State Bank of India, SBI has released a notification informing about the recruitment of 2000 Probationary Officer (PO) positions. Based on the guidelines, interested and eligible candidates can visit the SBI’s official website before 27 September to apply for the recruitment process.
It is important to note that the preliminary examination is scheduled for November 2023. This SBI recruitment process aims to fill up 2000 positions within the organization.
Candidates can check the below-mentioned steps to apply for the SBI PO 2023 recruitment process.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Interested candidates willing to apply for the SBI PO recruitment process must be between 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2023.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Educational Eligibility
Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is required to apply for the post. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2023
SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
Candidates from the General/ EWS/ OBC categories will have to pay Rs 750 and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee will not be refunded nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.
How To Apply For SBI PO Recruitment 2023?
Visit the official website at sbi.co.in
On the homepage, click on the PO recruitment link.
Enter your credentials to fill in the application form.
You will have to upload the required documents
Make the payment of online application fees as applicable.
You can save and download the confirmation page after applying.
