The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier 1 results soon for concerned candidates. All concerned students should note that the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023 will be announced on the official website – ssc.nic.in. You will be notified about the result via the website, therefore, it is important to keep a close eye on it. Candidates should stay alert if they want to download their CGL Tier 1 scorecards on time.

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023 to be released so they can check if they have qualified for the exam. All the latest announcements are available on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in so that it is easier for people to go through them. You must update the website for the latest notifications.