SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card Released On Regional Websites; Steps To Download Below

Check the website and steps to download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit card from the regional websites.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card Released On Regional Websites; Steps To Download Below
The Staff Selection Commission. SSC has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 has been released for various regions like NR, SR, ER, CR, NER, MPR, WR, and NWR regions. The SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 examination will be conducted from 14 to 27 July 2023 in multiple shifts across the country. SSC CGL 2023 exam is being conducted to fill in 7500 vacancies and all the candidates who are eligible for the tier 1 exam can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 from their respective region link wherein they will get the complete details about exam day.

Let's have a look at the steps to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card.

How To Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card" link on the top.

  3. Then click on the respective region you have applied for and you will be redirected to the regional website

  4. You will have to enter your Roll No./Registration ID, Date of Birth/Password to login

  5. Select the preferred Area/City that you chose at the time of registration

  6. Your SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

  7. You can download and take a printout of the SSC CGL Admit Card.

Topics:  SSC CGL   SSC CGL Tier 1 

