NATA Admit Card 2023 Released for Exam 4: Direct Link & Steps To Download Here

NATA Exam 4 admit card is out now. The exam will be held on 17 September. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
2 min read
NATA Admit Card 2023 Released for Exam 4
NATA Exam 4 Admit Card Released: The Council of Architecture has officially released the NATA Admit Card 2023 for Exam 4 on the official website, NATA at nata.in.

Candidates who are going to participate in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) Exam can download and check the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.

NATA Exam 4 will be conducted by the concerned officials on 17 September across different examination centers of the country.

NATA Admit Card 2023 for Exam 4 Release Date

NATA admit card for Exam 3 was released on 14 September 2023.

NATA Exam 4 2023 Date

NATA Exam 4 will be conducted by the concerned officials on 17 September 2023. The exam will be held in one shift.

NATA Exam 4 2023 Timings

NATA Exam 4 will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on 17 September 2023.

NATA Exam 4 2023 Pattern

Candidates participating in the NATA Exam 4 have to answer almost 125 questions. The medium of questions will be primarily English, however, some questions may be asked in regional languages. Questions from different sections will carry 1 mark, 2 marks, and 3 marks.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on NATA Exam 4 2023.

Direct Link and Steps To Download NATA Admit Card 2023 for Exam 4

Follow below steps to download the NATA Exam 4 admit card 2023.

  • Go to the official website, nata.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for NATA 2023 Exam 4 Admit Card.

  • A login page will show up on the screen.

  • Enter the login details and hit the submit option.

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.

  • Check the admit card details carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

Direct Link for NATA Exam 4 Admit Card Download

Topics:  Admit Card   NATA exam 

Published: 
