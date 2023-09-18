ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Released At ibps.in; Steps To Download Scorecard

Check the date, time, website, and steps to download IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2023

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Education
1 min read
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Released At ibps.in; Steps To Download Scorecard
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

IBPS Clerk result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection, IBPS released the IBPS prelims result 2023 today, on 18 September 2023. IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam was conducted on 26 August,  27 August and 02 September.

Candidates who appeared for the IBPS clerk exam can check the link on the official website of the IBPS. The candidates can get access to their marks using their registration number and date of birth on ibps.in. The scorecard will have all the information like section-wise marks, total marks, normalized marks, and section & category-wise cut-off marks.

The link to download the scorecard is available on the official website - ibps.in. The candidates can check their marks by late evening. The IBPS mains exam for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on 7 October 2023. The admit card for the Mains exam is expected next week on the official website.

Also Read

BPSC 67th Mains Result Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Steps To Download Here

BPSC 67th Mains Result Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Steps To Download Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2023?

  1. To download the result, candidates can follow the below given steps

  2. Visit the official website at ibps.in

  3. On the homepage, click on ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XIII’

  4. Enter your username and password to login

  5. A new page will appear with IBPSC Clerk Prelims Marks 2023

  6. You can check, save and download the scorecard.

  7. Make sure to take the print out for future references 

Also Read

TS ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Result Declared; Know Counselling Dates Here

TS ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Result Declared; Know Counselling Dates Here

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  IBPS   IBPS Clerk Result 2023 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×