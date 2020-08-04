SSC 2020 JE and Steno Grade C, D Notification to Be Released Today

The entire application process is online and the deadline for the submission in 3 September 2020.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official exam applications for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) - Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract Examination-2020 (Paper-I) and Stenographer Grade C and D Examinations on Tuesday, 4 August.

Interested candidates can access the official notification once released on the official commission website - ssc.nic.in

Recruitment exams for both posts will be computer based. Exam of Stenographer will be conducted from 1-3 December. Paper-I for the Junior Engineer recruitment exam will be conducted in February 2021.

The schedule and release of the application process this year was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Any changes to the official timetable and schedule will be notified by the commission on the official website.

