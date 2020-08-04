SSC 2020 JE and Steno Grade C, D Notification to Be Released Today
The entire application process is online and the deadline for the submission in 3 September 2020.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official exam applications for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) - Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract Examination-2020 (Paper-I) and Stenographer Grade C and D Examinations on Tuesday, 4 August.
Interested candidates can access the official notification once released on the official commission website - ssc.nic.in
The entire application process is online and the deadline for the submission in 3 September 2020.
Recruitment exams for both posts will be computer based. Exam of Stenographer will be conducted from 1-3 December. Paper-I for the Junior Engineer recruitment exam will be conducted in February 2021.
The schedule and release of the application process this year was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Any changes to the official timetable and schedule will be notified by the commission on the official website.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.