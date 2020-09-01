SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Over 1,500 Vacancies Available

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) of the the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, 29 August, announced the 1,541 vacancies for the post of constable. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official SSB website: ssbrectt.gov.in before the deadline on 27 September.

The 1,541 vacancies under various trades (Driver (Male Only), Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah (Female Only), Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier (Male & Female) And Waiter (Male)) in Group-'C' Non-Gazettedon temporary basis but likely to be continued.

Educational Qualification and Experience: