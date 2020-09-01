SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Over 1,500 Vacancies Available
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official SSB website: ssbrectt.gov.in
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) of the the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, 29 August, announced the 1,541 vacancies for the post of constable. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official SSB website: ssbrectt.gov.in before the deadline on 27 September.
The 1,541 vacancies under various trades (Driver (Male Only), Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah (Female Only), Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier (Male & Female) And Waiter (Male)) in Group-'C' Non-Gazettedon temporary basis but likely to be continued.
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Constable (Driver) - Class 10 passed or equivalent from a recognised board and possess valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License
- Constable (Lab Assistant) - Class 10 passed with Science. Should have certificate in Lab Assistant Course
- Constable (Veterinary) - Class 10 or Matriculation Exam pass with Science as main subject from a recognised board or university
- Constable (Aya) - Class 10 with Science and possessing the first aid exam pass certificate from red cross society or should be trained Dai and 1 year experience in relevant field
- Constable (Carpenter, Plumber, Painter and Other) - Matriculation or equivalent and two years work experience in respective trade or one year certificate course or two year diploma in ITI and must qualify trade test
SSB Constable Age Limit:
- Constable (Driver) - 21 to 27 Years
- Constable (Lab Assistant) - 18 to 25 Years
- Constable (Veterinary) - 18 to 25 Years
- Constable (Aya) - 18 to 25 Years
- Constable (Carpenter, Plumber, Painter) - 18 to 25 Years
- Constable (Others) - 18 to 23 Years
