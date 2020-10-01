SBI Recruitment: Apply for 38 Posts of Specialist Cadre Officer
Eligible candidates can fill and submit their application form online by 8 October.
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 28 September, announced a new round recruitment for the posts of Specialist Cadre officers. The bank has advertised 38 vacancies for the posts.
Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the posts can fill and submit their application form online by 8 October.
Candidates who are eligible to apply for the post and fall under the General, EWS and OBC category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750.
Candidates belonging from the SC/ ST/PWD category will be exempted from paying any application fees.
The selection process for the SBI Recruitment 2020 will be solely based on interview and relevant work experience.
SBI Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
- Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 posts
- Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II): 5 posts
- Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II): 3 posts
- Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 posts
- Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 posts
- Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 post
- Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 posts
- Data Trainer: 1 post
- Data Translator: 1 post
- Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts
- Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 posts
- Deputy Manager Security: 28 posts
- Manager (Retail Products): 5 posts
- Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts
- Senior Consultant Analyst: 1 post
- Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 post
- Data Protection Officer: 1 post
SBI Recruitment 2020: Documents Required
- Resume
- ID proof
- Educational Qualification
- Work experience certificate or references.
SBI Recruitment 2020: Steps to Apply
- Visit the official website of SBIL bank.sbi/web.
- Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page.
- Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of the advertisement.
- Now, click on 'apply online'.
- Then click on 'New Registration'.
- If you have already registered then click on 'Login'.
- Fill in the form. Pay the application fee.
- On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form bearing the date of submission by the candidate will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate.
