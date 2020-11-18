SBI PO Recruitment: Deadline on 4 Dec, Check Application Steps 

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 17 November, released the notification for the recruitment of SBI Probationary Officers (PO). The state owned telco will be recruiting a total of 2,000 individuals fo rate post.

The deadline for the SBI PO 2020 is 4 December and candidates who are eligible will be announced on the official website- sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO 2020 preliminary recruitment exam will be held on 31 December, 2 January 2021, 4-5 January 2021.