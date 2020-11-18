SBI PO Recruitment: Deadline on 4 Dec, Check Application Steps
The SBI PO 2020 preliminary recruitment exam will be held on 31 December, 2 January 2021, and 4-5 January 2021.
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday, 17 November, released the notification for the recruitment of SBI Probationary Officers (PO). The state owned telco will be recruiting a total of 2,000 individuals fo rate post.
The deadline for the SBI PO 2020 is 4 December and candidates who are eligible will be announced on the official website- sbi.co.in.
How to Apply for SBI PO 2020 Recruitment Round?
- Open the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in and click on the Careers tab.
- Click on “SBI PO 2020 Apply Now” Link
- Click on the tab available for 'New SBI PO 2020 Registration' .
- Enter the required information in the online application form and create an ID and Password
- Next, upload the scanned image, signature, left thumb impression and handwritten declaration
- Read the details carefully and submit the form
- Pay the application fee using Debit Cards, Credit Cards or Internet Banking
- Download the e-receipt and final application form for further reference
