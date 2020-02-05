SBI Clerk 2020 Admit Card Released: How to Download Hall Ticket?

SBI Clerk 2020 Pre-Exam Training (PET) admit card has been issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). IBPS has issued this admit card for SC/ST/XS/minority category candidates.

Candidates applying for the exam can apply on the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in. To get more information regarding SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020, candidates can download the notification on the official website.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Training ie PET Admit Card 2020 will be present on the official website till 15 February 2020. Candidates are advised to download their admit card during this period.

Under SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020, qualified candidates will be recruited for 8,134 Clerk posts. Appointment of selected candidates to the posts of Clerk will be done in SBI branches across the country. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the simple steps given below.