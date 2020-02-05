SBI Clerk 2020 Admit Card Released: How to Download Hall Ticket?
SBI Clerk 2020 Pre-Exam Training (PET) admit card has been issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). IBPS has issued this admit card for SC/ST/XS/minority category candidates.
Candidates applying for the exam can apply on the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in. To get more information regarding SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020, candidates can download the notification on the official website.
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Training ie PET Admit Card 2020 will be present on the official website till 15 February 2020. Candidates are advised to download their admit card during this period.
Under SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020, qualified candidates will be recruited for 8,134 Clerk posts. Appointment of selected candidates to the posts of Clerk will be done in SBI branches across the country. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the simple steps given below.
How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020?
- To download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020, first, visit the official website - ibpsonline.ibps.in.
- Click on the link ‘SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020’ available on the home page
- A new page will open as soon as you click on the link.
- After filling all the information requested on the new page, click on the submit button.
- On clicking the submit button, the admit card will appear on the screen.
- Candidates can keep a printout of the admit card for further reference.
The candidates will be able to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Training Admit Card ie PET 2020 from 11 February 2020. SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2020 will be conducted on 19 April 2020 at various examination centres in the country. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam have the chance to appear in the Mains exam. Keep an eye on the official website to get the latest information related to SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam 2020.