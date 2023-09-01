The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially started the registration process for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 today, Friday, 1 September. All interested and eligible candidates are requested to go through the SBI Apprentice notification online to know the details about the recruitment process. One should note that the registrations are taking place online on the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. You can apply for the apprentice recruitment and take note of the announcements on the website.

Everyone should note that the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration link is activated on the website - sbi.co.in. You must fill out the registration form on time and stay alert. Before filling out the form, it is important to check the details mentioned on the SBI Apprentice notification so you know the vacancies, eligibility, and application fee details.