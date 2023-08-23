The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has officially invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for recruitment to different posts of Mechanical Engineer, Chartered Accountant and other vacancies. Interested candidates should take a look at the HPCL recruitment 2023 notification to know more about the posts, eligibility criteria, and application details. One can fill out the HPCL recruitment registration form on the official website - hindustanpetroleum.com. It is important to know the official recruitment details announced on the site.
The HPCL recruitment 2023 notification is available on the official site so that it is easier for concerned candidates to take note of the details and important dates. One should note that the HPCL recruitment registration is underway. You can go to hindustanpetroleum.com to read all the updates from the corporation about the recruitment process.
The recruitment form portal will be closed after the deadline and candidates will not be allowed to register. To appear for the recruitment process this year, you have to fill out the registration form by the last date and pay the fee online.
HPCL Recruitment 2023: Important Date & Details
As per the latest details mentioned on the HPCL recruitment 2023 PDF, the last date to submit the registration form online is 18 September. The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has not announced any extension of the deadline yet.
The recruitment drive is being held by the corporation to fill around 276 vacancies for Mechanical Engineer, Chartered Accountants, Instrumentation Engineers, Chemical Engineers and other posts. You must register if you want to be selected for the vacant posts.
Applicants have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1180 while submitting the HPCL recruitment 2023 registration form.
Only candidates belonging to the UR, OBCNC and EWS categories have to pay the mentioned fee. SC, ST & PwBD candidates do not have to pay any registration fee.
HPCL Recruitment 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to finish the HPCL recruitment 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - hindustanpetroleum.com.
Go to the career tab on the homepage and click on the option that states "Recruitment of Officers 2023-24”.
Register yourself and go to the next application step.
Fill out the details on the form carefully and provide the required documents.
Pay the fees and submit the form.
Download the registration form for your reference.
