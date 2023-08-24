The West Bengal Public Service Commission officially began the WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023 registration process on Wednesday, 23 August. Interested candidates can apply for the post of Sub Inspector on the official website - wbpsc.gov.in. All the important details about the recruitment process such as vacancies, application dates, eligibility, etc., are stated on the website for interested candidates. One can take a look at the announcements and then fill out the form by the deadline. Candidates should be informed.

The WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023 registration will take place online only. One has to fill out the form on the website - wbpsc.gov.in correctly to participate in the recruitment process. Candidates must cross-check the details they have entered before submitting the form to avoid any mistakes. The Sub Inspector recruitment notification is available on the homepage of the site.