The West Bengal Public Service Commission officially began the WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023 registration process on Wednesday, 23 August. Interested candidates can apply for the post of Sub Inspector on the official website - wbpsc.gov.in. All the important details about the recruitment process such as vacancies, application dates, eligibility, etc., are stated on the website for interested candidates. One can take a look at the announcements and then fill out the form by the deadline. Candidates should be informed.
The WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023 registration will take place online only. One has to fill out the form on the website - wbpsc.gov.in correctly to participate in the recruitment process. Candidates must cross-check the details they have entered before submitting the form to avoid any mistakes. The Sub Inspector recruitment notification is available on the homepage of the site.
The recruitment process will include a written examination and a personality test. The ones who qualify for the written exam can appear for the next step and the final merit list will be prepared based on the total marks scored by the candidates.
WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Details
According to the official details stated on the schedule, the WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023 registration process will take place from 23 August to 20 September. Candidates must fill out the form properly and check the details.
It is important to note that the last date to submit the application fees for recruitment is 21 September. The ones who will not submit the fees by the last date cannot sit for the exam.
Candidates between 18 - 40 years of age can apply for the WBPSC SI recruitment. You can go through the application fees online.
The recruitment process is being held to fill up around 480 vacancies. You have to pass both exams to be selected for the posts. Keep an eye on the site for the official announcements about the exam.
WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Steps to Register
Let's take a look at the method you should know if you want to apply for the WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023 online:
Visit the official site - wbpsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the active link "WBPSC SI Registration 2023".
Create your login credentials and open the application form.
Now, fill out the details on the form carefully and upload the documents.
Pay the registration fee and submit the form.
Download a copy for your use.
