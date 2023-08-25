The Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has officially invited applications for Apprentice posts recently. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 online. According to the official details, the registration process for the recruitment will take place online on the official website - drdo.gov.in. One must go through the details mentioned in the official notification to know more about the recruitment drive that is being conducted by the DRDO. Candidates should stay informed.
Interested candidates can download the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 notification from the official site - drdo.gov.in. You must check the registration dates, application fees, vacancy details, eligibility, and other information mentioned in the notification carefully before the application process starts. It is important to follow the schedule and complete the required steps on time. The announcements are made online.
To take part in the recruitment process, you have to appear for the written examination and personal interview. Candidates who will pass both the steps will be selected for the apprentice posts. One should know the exam dates.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
According to the official details mentioned in the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill around 54 vacancies in the organization. You can also apply for the vacancies and sit for the selection test.
The vacancy details are stated below for those who are interested in applying for the recruitment drive:
Graduate Apprentice: 20 posts
Technician Apprentice: 24 posts
Candidates applying for the DRDO Apprentice recruitment should have a B.E/ B.Tech/ Diploma/ BBA/ B.Com degree from a recognised university. All the other eligibility details are mentioned on the notification so you can go through them.
Once you finish the registration process, keep a close eye on the DRDO website for all the latest announcements regarding the written exam. Shortlisted candidates can appear for the interview round after the written exam results are released.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the easy steps you have to follow to complete the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Go to the official website of DRDO - drdo.gov.in.
Tap on the active link "DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Registration" on the homepage.
Enter the details and create your application ID.
Fill out the details on the registration form carefully and upload the documents.
Pay the fee and tap on submit.
You can download a copy of the form.
